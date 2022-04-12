Median and average prices for single-family homes and condos in Colorado kept rising in March, despite a 45 percent increase in new inventory statewide, according to a new market trends report from the Colorado Association of Realtors.
In Colorado Springs, March median sales prices for single-family homes were up 17.1 percent from 2021 and these properties also had a 7.7 percent decrease in days on the market, according to Patrick Muldoon, a Colorado Springs realtor and CAR spokesperson.
The number of new single-family home listings in El Paso County were up 13.6 percent from March 2021, the association reported in its most recent data release — but this did not have any cooling effect on the real estate market. Home sellers in the county received 104.1 percent of their list price, the CAR report said.
Inflation and rising gas prices also did not have an impact on the Springs’ hot real estate market, and inventory remains low, Muldoon wrote in an assessment published by CAR.
“I was not expecting a slowdown as we entered March. The writing was on the wall,” Muldoon said. “Low inventory and high demand were going to continue to cause the same hikes we had seen.
"As the snowy season came to an end and spring was nearing, there was almost nothing that could happen to slow down rising housing prices. …The trend has not stopped, regardless of wars, recessions, or more inflation coming as we head into the second quarter.”