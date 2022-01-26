Later this year, veteran entrepreneurs will be able to live and work on the Veterans Victory Housing and Small Business Center, a $67 million holistic campus.
The 15-acre community, a place for comrades-in-arms to become comrades in business, will include 240 accessible, green multifamily apartments, 15 business offices, and event and coworking spaces.
The project is being developed by Veterans Victory, which provides housing, offices, technical assistance and programs for veterans, and constructed by Hammers Construction. Ground was broken Jan. 27.
Veterans can take advantage of onsite financial education, small business training, collaboration and networking opportunities. They will also have access to physical therapy, mental health services, yoga, hiking trails and social events. Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center will offer expertise to veterans as they transition into their new civilian careers.
Veterans Victory will have various floors named after purple heart recipients and will use sound art to honor the recipients. A large American flag will loom over the campus.
The campus will utilize AdvantEdge smart city technology to help veterans land government contracts, while also accelerating broadband allowing veterans to get their products to market more efficiently. The campus will collect solar energy, achieving a nearly net-zero carbon footprint.
“No one is as innovative as our nation’s veterans,” said Kim Kuhle, CEO of Veterans Victory Housing and Small Business Centers. “We are creating a space where they can turn dreams into reality. This city, state, and our world is already a better place thanks to our veterans, and we are so excited to see what they create here.”
The one-, two- and three-bedroom housing units will be situated near Bradley Road and South Powers Boulevard. The location is one mile southeast of Amazon and one mile south of the airport, and four miles from Fort Carson.
“Projects like this are exactly why we do what we do,” said Steve Hammers, president of Hammers Construction, whose father served in the U.S. Army. “We’re thrilled to build a community worthy of the men and women who have sacrificed so much for us.”
The offices at Veterans Victory are expected to open in October 2022. Two of the campus’s four apartment buildings are projected to open in November.
Interested veterans can get on the waiting list for housing by texting Kuhle at 402-639-8855.
