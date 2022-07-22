Almost half of small businesses (45 percent) are hitting the brakes on hiring, mostly because they can’t afford to add staff, according to Alignable’s July Hiring Report. Four percent also say they’re planning layoffs.
It’s a significant hiring shift, Alignable researchers say, and is largely a reaction to mounting labor costs, skyrocketing inflation, fears of a recession, and rising interest rates.
For most of 2022, Alignable’s data showed over 60 percent of SMBs were struggling to find the right hires for open positions. But that’s dropped to 51 percent, the latest poll of 5,350 small business owners shows.
Other highlights:
Not hiring: 66 percent of gym owners say they’re not hiring right now, along with 63 percent in real estate, 58 percent in transportation, 55 percent in the automotive sector and 55 percent of retailers.
Cutting staff: 5 percent of those in Real Estate, 5 percent in the Automotive sector and 3 percent in Retail say they’re also pursuing layoffs, among other SMBs in several industries.
5 percent of minority-owned businesses say they’ve stopped hiring, too.
48 percent said they believe the country is already in a recession, and another 32 percent predict it's coming later this year.
Recovery slowdown: only 26 percent of small businesses say they’ve fully recovered, earning the same monthly revenues that they generated prior to COVID.