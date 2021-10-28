The Colorado Springs Health Foundation Board of Trustees approved this month $1.5 million in grants to be given to 23 organizations serving El Paso and Teller counties.
"These grants addressed select social determinants of health, specifically housing, education, employment and economic stability," a foundation-issued news release said.
"These non-clinical social, economic or built environment factors play a significant role in the health of our community," the foundation said. "Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s County Health Rankings model estimates that they are responsible for more than 40% of our health status as measured by length and quality of life."
“We recognize that health is driven by many factors, not just health care. This funding opportunity was a new opportunity to invest in areas that complement our regular funding focus areas with the goal of making an even bigger positive difference in the health of the Pikes Peak region," said Thayer Tutt, board chairman.
The allocations follow: