Catholic Charities' Hanifen Employment Center will hold a job fair Thursday, May 27 from 2-4 p.m. at the Marian House Kitchen, 14 West Bijou St., in the dining room. This is the first job fair at the facility since March 2020, when COVID-19 lockdowns were implemented, a Catholic Charities-issued news release said.
Eight to 10 employers from industries such as retail, customer service, health care, staffing and more will be available to meet with potential employees, the release said, adding, "Our goal is to get as many job seekers as possible connected to living wage employment."
The fair will be open to the public. Those attending should dress for success, bring a résumé, "and a winning attitude," the release said, adding "COVID-19 precautions will be in place, so masks and social distancing will be enforced."
Visit jobs@CCharitiesCC.org or call 719-866-6285 for more information.