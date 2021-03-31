Children’s Hospital Colorado announced that on April 1, current Southern Region Chief Operating Officer Greg Raymond will fully transition to the role of Southern Region president and current Southern Region President Margaret Sabin will transition to the role of past president.
“Margaret and Greg have both played integral roles in standing up our new hospital in Colorado Springs and have been trusted leaders during these tenuous times,” Jena Hausmann, president and CEO of Children’s Colorado said in a news release. “We have been so humbled by the work the two of them have done and are grateful that they are both transitioning into their new, respective roles.”
Originally announced internally in June 2020, the two hospital executives have been transitioning to their new roles over the past several months, a best-practice to allow a seamless transition.
Sabin has served as president for the Southern Region since January 2019, when the system stood up its Southern Region executive team prior to opening its Colorado Springs hospital in May 2019. She brought to that team her experience as a four-time CEO with more than 40 years of health care experience and the deep roots she has as a healthcare executive in Colorado Springs.
"She has chosen to transition to this new role to focus more intently on areas she is exceptionally passionate about, including philanthropic giving and research aimed at improving resilience in children," a news release said. "She has also taken on the work of expanding the Pediatric Mental Health Institute in the Southern Region and establishing an outpatient pediatric behavioral health program in Southern Colorado."
“Having spent 40 years in healthcare, I can truly say it has been the pinnacle of my career to have served as the very first President of our community’s first pediatric hospital,” Sabin said in the release. “Now, I could not be more excited for this opportunity to focus on those things nearest and dearest to my heart, particularly creating access to preventative and wrap-around pediatric behavioral health services for the children in this community. Children are our future. There is no greater cause I would invest the remainder of my career in than ensuring they grow up healthy and safe.”
Raymond has served as the top-ranked pediatric hospital system’s Southern Region Chief Operating Officer since January 2019 and has been responsible for the oversight of the strategy and daily operations for the new 115-bed hospital. He previously served as regional vice president of Children’s Colorado’s Southern Region and has spent almost 20 of his 23 years in health care at Children’s Colorado — nearly eight of which have been in southern Colorado. As president, he will be responsible for the strategic planning, external relationships and overall operations for the Southern Region. The Southern Region COO position, which he previously held, will not be backfilled at this time.
“It’s been an incredible opportunity to be in Southern Colorado over the past eight years and watch our footprint expand as we bring more services closer to home for children in this region,” Raymond said in the release. “As a father to four children being raised here, I am dedicated to ensuring all children have access to the healthcare they need and deserve to grow into healthy teens and adults.”