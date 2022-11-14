Starting Nov. 18, Colorado employers can apply for new grants that will help them register their own apprenticeship program or join an existing registered apprenticeship program.
The Accelerate Apprenticeship Grants aim to encourage more employers to use the apprenticeship model.
The Office of the Future of Work at the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment will host a virtual information session Nov. 15 at 1 p.m. The session will be recorded and posted on the OFOW website along with all questions that were answered. Register for the informational session here.
Employers not yet involved in a registered apprenticeship receive:
- $5,000 once they register their own or join an existing apprenticeship program and hire an apprentice;
- $2,500 once they retain an apprentice for six months; and
- assistance from the OFOW to register or join an existing apprenticeship program.
Visit the Office of the Future of Work website for eligibility, details and instructions