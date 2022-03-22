Google Fiber, the gig-speed internet provider arm of the tech giant Google, is discussing a contract with Colorado Springs Utilities to lease space on the new fiber internet network infrastructure being built by Springs Utilities, according to officials at both companies.
Springs Utilities announced in January that it will build city-wide infrastructure to improve its own utilities delivery and allow companies to provide modern, high-speed and reliable internet access — known as “gig-speed” — to all of its service areas. Other cities in the United States that have completed similar projects have seen quality of life improvements for citizens and significantly faster and more reliable internet for local business operations.
Springs Utilities began the project with an initial 25-year contract with Ting Internet, an internet service provider, which is helping to fund the $45 to $100 million per year build-out, but made clear that it would open excess fiber availability for other internet service providers to lease and compete for household internet subscriptions. Springs Utilities itself will not be providing internet services.
Amy Trinidad, public affairs lead for Springs Utilities, said the company is currently in talks with “more than one” company about leasing excess fiber availability.
Google Fiber would like to be one of the lessees, said Mark Strama, Google Fiber’s general manager for expansion.
“We have let [Springs Utilities] know now that we want to be one of the providers, as soon as service is available,” he said.
Springs Utilities officials said in January that the fiber network infrastructure would be completed and available for companies to deliver internet services to Colorado Springs households by 2023.
Trinidad said that the company will be launching a Request for Proposal as early as this week for construction companies to bid to build out the network’s infrastructure, and Springs Utilities expects to select a contractor in April.
If Google Fiber becomes a lessee on the network, it would compete with Ting and other companies for Springs residents to subscribe to their internet services. Strama said Google Fiber has maintained a price of $70 per month for households to get gig-speed internet since it first launched services in Kansas City about a decade ago.
It now offers city-wide services to customers in 11 cities nationwide, including Austin and Nashville, Tennessee, Strama said. In Huntsville, Alabama, Google Fiber was the inaugural tenant on a citywide fiber internet network, similar to what’s being built in the Springs, he said.
“Usually in places where — well, in most of America — it's hard to get great internet service at a great price,” Strama said. “What we find is that not only do our customers get a great deal when we enter a new market, but so do the customers who don't choose us, because when we bring competition into the market, nearly every time the existing providers lower their prices and increase their speeds.
Google Fiber also has a small- and medium-sized business gig-speed internet subscription for $100 per month, “that gives them the type of bandwidth that enterprises pay thousands of dollars a month for,” Strama said.
“It’s transformational for them,” he said. “I used to be a small business owner — I can speak from personal experience — it's game-changing to be able to both save on your internet bill and also eliminate all the friction that comes with limited bandwidth.”
Trinidad said Springs Utilities views more internet service providers vying to lease space on the company’s fiber infrastructure as, “the more the merrier.”
“We're happy to have as many companies lease our excess fiber as possible,” she said. “We evaluate each one and determine which ones will best suit the ratepayers in terms of cost.
…We're happy that they're interested in our city,” Trinidad said of Google Fiber. “I think that tells a lot.”