Goodwill of Colorado is relaunching its in-person training programs, including Learn/Improve/Focus/Thrive (LIFT), a free, 18-week IT training course, at its administrative campus at 1460 Garden of the Gods Road.
“Although Goodwill was able to conduct a successful remote learning platform for our IT students over the past year, we are excited to announce that our campus has re-opened its IT training center and classrooms,” said LIFT Instructor Joe Mullally.
“LIFT’s on-campus learning environment and hands-on activities are important components for our students.”
Goodwill’s IT training is free to qualifying students. Courses include a 20-hour-per-week time commitment with staggered enrolment schedules.
Courses are geared toward both aspiring and current IT professionals who have networking and administrative skills in Windows-based TCP/IP networks and familiarity with other operating systems, such as OSX, Unix and Linux.
Goodwill’s Security+ certification course provides new and advancing career opportunities to current IT professionals. After earning their Security+ certification, graduates are primed for growth and long-term success in military defense and other security-focused sectors.
Goodwill of Colorado’s comprehensive IT training program gives participants the required knowledge to pass the CompTIA A+, Network+ and/or Security+ Certification combining online and in-person coursework.
“These highly-valued certifications not only bring new and growing opportunities for graduating students; they literally change the course of their lives — and in a very short time,” Mullally said. Flexible study hours are available, including daytime, evenings and weekends.
Additional program benefits include:
- Live facilitator support and case management
- Job placement and retention assistance
- Paid voucher for certification exam
- Practice quizzes and online learning materials
- Hands-on learning workshops.
For details, visit GoodwillColorado.org/services/it-training or call 719-439-2796.