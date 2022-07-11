Goodwill of Colorado is introducing a new training program in Colorado Springs to prepare job seekers for careers in financial services and banking.
BankWork$ is a free, interactive, eight-week training program for young adults with barriers to employment that offers participants a pathway to a career in the financial services industry as tellers, customer service representatives and personal bankers.
The curriculum and hands-on training includes job interview preparation, placement assistance at leading local banks and ongoing coaching and mentoring to help with career advancement.
BankWork$ is the first and only program of its kind endorsed by the Colorado Bankers Association.
The program starts July 13. Eligibility requirements apply; participants must:
- be at least 18;
- be available July 13-Sept. 2 for alternating online and in-class training from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays (in-class training will be held at the New Altitude Coworking & Office Space, 6385 Corporate Dr.);
- have computer and internet access for alternating online classes;
- have a high school diploma or GED;
- have six months of cash handling and/or customer service/sales experience;
- be fluent in English; and
- pass a background check.
Other eligibility requirements may apply as well.
Goodwill of Colorado is offering this program after six years of successfully training and preparing 388 program participants in the Denver/Metro region for employment with an 85 percent graduation and placement rate and one-year retention rate of 90 percent.
For more information and to apply, email KHargrove@GoodwillColorado.org or call 303-386-2936.