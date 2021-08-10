GE Johnson Construction, a prominent regional company, will be sold to DPR Construction at the end of September, The Gazette reported Aug. 10.
GE Johnson, a long-standing giant on the local scene, distinguished itself as a company that takes on unusual and premier projects. Among those are the Pikes Peak Summit Visitors Center, built at 14,110 feet altitude; the Olympic & Paralympic Museum and Hall of Fame, which boasts a futuristic design and serves as the centerpiece of the lower Downtown area, and the expansion of St. Francis Medical Center in Colorado Springs, among many others.
The Gazette reported no purchase price has been disclosed for the sale to DPR Construction based in California, which was ranked earlier this year as the nation's 10th largest contractor. DPR's pending projects span the nation.
According to the daily newspaper's report, all 700 of GE Johnson's employees will work for DPR, and that CEO Jim Johnson will stay on as leader of GE Johnson as a separate company for a time.
Johnson told The Gazette talks of a sale started about 16 months ago and that DPR would be "a great company that is committed to the community...."
Johnson's father, Gil, started the company in 1967. Jim Johnson became CEO in 1997, three years before his father died. Among projects listed by the newspaper were the Pikes Peak Center, Broadmoor World Arena, Children's Hospital in Colorado Springs and buildings at the Air Force Academy.
GE Johnson also was chosen for a $500,000 renovation of El Paso County's Citizens Service Center.
The company and its CEO have been active in civic and philanthropic affairs and have given generously to local political campaigns. It gave $10,000 to a committee formed to campaign for passage of a measure last spring that would abolish the 30-word limit on ballot titles. It also gave $15,000 to back the adoption of stormwater fees in the November 2017 election, after giving $10,000 to a stormwater ballot measure proposed in 2014 that failed.
Jim Johnson backed the "vote yes" effort to adopt a road tax in 2015 with a $2,500 donation, and when the tax was proposed for renewal, he and the company gave a combined $7,500 to the advocacy group.
Jim Johnson has even chaired candidate campaigns, such as the re-election campaign of Merv Bennett for Colorado Springs City Council.
In addition, Johnson served on the board for Colorado Springs Forward, a political activist organization comprised of business people that's played a major roll in funding candidates and ballot issues, donating hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years.
It's not publicly known if GE Johnson will continue to be a player in local political campaigns, and what, if any, DPR will assume in that regard.
GE Johnson and DPR did not issue a news release about the transaction, and did not respond to the Indy's requests for comments.