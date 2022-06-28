Michael Gaal, the new superintendent for Colorado Springs School District 11, has entered into a one-year, $260,000 contract with the D11 board, effective July 1, according to the contract document provided by the district.
Gaal’s term will end on June 30, 2023, and the board will evaluate his performance and determine whether to renew by Feb. 15, 2023 — before the end of the 2022-2023 school year, the contract states.
Gaal, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel and former administrator for large, urban public school districts in Detroit, Oakland and Washington, D.C., was unanimously selected for the superintendent position by the board on June 3. His contract was finalized June 9, Board President Dr. Parth Melpakam said.
Gaal replaces Dr. Michael Thomas, who separated from D11 in March, largely because of political divisions and a new conservative-majority board that disagreed with the vision originally laid out for the district.
In a column published June 23 in The Colorado Springs Gazette, Melpakam wrote that Gaal will be motivated to “swiftly demonstrate his effectiveness” because of the one-year contract.
Melpakam also told the Business Journal that the board expects to renew Gaal’s contract after one year.
“He’s got our full support,” Melpakam said. “The metrics that we are establishing — it is a guideline and a goal that we can strive towards.”
Melpakam said board directors and Gaal will together determine specific goals for his term — and benchmarks to measure the progress towards those goals — during a work session in August.
The exact date for the session has not been set, he said, but Melpakam said that Gaal’s mandate will be based on the board’s four main priorities of improving student academic outcomes; building trust with the D11 community; attracting and retaining staff members; and turning around declining student enrollment.
Enrollment has been a major issue for the district for years, and was a central focus in its search for a new superintendent. D11 currently has 4,159 fewer students than during the 2017-2018 school year, Melpakam wrote in The Gazette.
Melpakam emphasized that whether the district hits specific, aspirational metrics won’t “make or break” Gaal’s contract renewal. Those will be more of a guide to what the district is aiming for, he said.
The board wants “to send a clear message down the line — from the superintendent, to the district admin, and from the district admin to the building admin and the principals and their teachers — this is what we are all collectively shooting for, but it’s not something that is going to be a ‘gotcha moment,’” Melpakam said. “We want to trend in the right direction, more so than anything else.”
Gaal told the Business Journal that he doesn’t feel “extra pressure” from his contract’s one-year term.
During his May 24 public interview as a finalist for the superintendent role, Gaal said by the end of his first year he wants to show “we have stopped or trended the enrollment in a better direction.”
“My accountability — I have no problem [with] whatever the board wants that to be,” Gaal said during that interview. “At-will, if you want to fire me, you get to fire me. … I’m not here for the job, I’m here for the work.”
In a June 28 interview with the Business Journal, Gaal added that he would like “to be held accountable.”
“I believe very strongly that accountability goes uphill, and accolades go downhill,” he said. “I was so confident in my ability to start to turn the tide for District 11 that I was willing to put myself on a one-year contract to be able to show that — improved outcomes and growth and stemming the losses in enrollment.”