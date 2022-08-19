Six free tax clinics will launch across Colorado this Saturday, Aug. 20.
Coloradans can file taxes until Oct. 17, 2022 to receive the tax rebate of $750 for individuals and $1,500 for joint filers, in addition to the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit for those eligible. Gov. Jared Polis announced the clinics Aug. 19.
The six Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) sites are:
Another Life Foundation, Colorado Springs
United Way of Pueblo County, PuebloTax Help Colorado, Denver
GDPT Nguyen Thieu Buddhist Youth Association, Denver
Four Corners Tax Help, Bayfield
Ute Mountain Ute VITA, Ute Mountain Ute Reservation, Towaoc
Coloradans 18 years and older who were full-year residents in 2021 can visit VITA sites for in-person tax assistance. The clinics will run over three Saturdays — Aug. 20, Sept. 17 and Oct. 8, 2022.
Earlier this year, Gov. Polis signed legislation into law sponsored by Senators Chris Hansen and Don Coram, and Representatives Lindsay Daugherty and Mary Young, to boost tax filing assistance services for Coloradans.
“[W]e are making sure these free tax clinics are available to support Coloradans who still need to file taxes before the October 17th deadline,” said Polis. “We are providing immediate relief to Coloradans as a part of our ongoing commitment to put money back into the pockets of hardworking Coloradans”
In addition to the free tax clinic days, Coloradans can also visit a number of VITA sites that are open on weekdays or file online for free using MyFreeTaxes.com. More information, including how to make appointments for Saturday and what to bring, is available on Get Ahead Colorado’s website.