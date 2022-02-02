The city of Fountain is partnering with Phoenix, Arizona-based energy company Veregy to offset 100 percent of the city’s own electrical usage.
This milestone will be achieved by building a 1.67 MW solar installation on city-owned land. The field will consist of more than 4,000 individual solar panels with a rated life of 30 years.
This project is possible because the city is one of a handful of municipalities in Colorado that own their own utilities, allowing them to be aggressive in meeting their energy conservation goals.
Fountain will be the first in the Front Range of Colorado to offset all of its electricity usage for both city buildings and streetlights.
To help finance this project, Veregy and the city worked together to secure a $1.35 million Renewable and Clean Energy Initiative grant from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs.
“One of the most important parts of our job as elected officials is to make sure Fountain residents are consistently receiving the highest quality services we can provide at the most reasonable and efficient cost,” Mayor Sharon Thompson said in a news release.
“The grant being used to fund this project was awarded to our city to improve the resiliency of our community’s electric supply while contributing to long-term rate stability,” Thompson said in the release. “That’s a win for everyone, and the city of Fountain is proud to be a leader in Southern Colorado when it comes to electric reliability and sustainability.”
Oscar Rangel, account executive at Veregy who helped put together the project, said, “I was struck by just how willing the leadership in Fountain was to think long-term and use their unique position to do something bold for their community.”
In switching to solar to power their buildings and streetlights, the city will effectively be removing 2,400 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions each year from entering the environment.
According to the EPA, this is equivalent to not burning more than 2 million pounds of coal, enough to fill 11 train cars.
This project will further diversify the city’s electric power portfolio, providing more options to ensure consistent, reliable and sustainable power for customers.
As part of the project, Veregy is also installing water modifications that, in combination with other energy upgrades, will save the city more than $180,000 a year with an additional $36,500 in operations and maintenance savings.
