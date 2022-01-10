Colorado Springs City Council on Monday, Jan. 10, deadlocked on appointing Stephannie Fortune to fill the unexpired term of Richard Skorman, who resigned effective Dec. 31 to focus on his businesses.
The 4-4 tie triggered further consideration of a candidate to be selected from a finalist field of seven candidates, meaning Fortune remains a contender, Council President Tom Strand announced following the vote.
Fortune has been a behind-the-scenes operative on various community projects, including the City for Champions, which brought a Downtown stadium and the Olympic & Paralympic Museum. She also worked at the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce, where she frequently interfaced with the military community and business leaders, as well as elected officials at all levels of government.
Voting for Fortune were Strand, President Pro Tem Randy Helms, Wayne Williams and Mike O’Malley. Voting against were Nancy Henjum, Yolanda Avila, Bill Murray and Dave Donelson, who switched his vote following a Dec. 13 council meeting.
Donelson added he would support Sallie Clark for the 15-month term of Skorman’s seat, which will be on the April 2023 city ballot to fill the remaining two years of the term.
Clark served as an El Paso County commissioner for 12 years after she served less than a term on city council. During her tenure on council, she sought the mayor’s job but wasn’t elected.
Fortune’s nomination was controversial from the start, partly because she moved into Skorman’s west and southwest District 3 in November, after living in other districts for 16 years.
Some Westsiders opposed her selection based on her alleged inability to fully understand the desires and values of district voters.
Henjum noted that Council received 186 emails about Fortune’s nomination, 174 of which opposed it.
“You have been heard,” Henjum said to residents. “I do not believe that city council’s collective judgment is superior to those of citizens regarding who should represent them.”
Henjum expressed interest in revisiting City Charter requirements that call for unexpired terms on council to be filled by Council itself, pending a future vote of the people. That’s especially important, she noted, because two more council appointments could occur in the next year, as Councilors Avila and Donelson are both seeking state legislative seats to be determined in November 2022. If both are elected, council would be required to choose appointments to those seats, meaning appointees would fill a third of the nine council seats.
Murray said there are candidates who have "stepped into the arena" and run for elective offices. "I would encourage Ms. Fortune to run in 15 months," he said. "Overwhelmingly, citizens have contacted me and this council saying Ms. Fortune is not the correct choice."
Williams said he's been working Downtown for 30 years, and credited Fortune for the revitalization that's changed the dynamic of the area, which lies within District 3. "She cares passionately about issues, and I believe Stephannie Fortune will be a fantastic member of city council and fight hard for everyone in this community."
Avila noted that much of the laudatory language used to describe Fortune's contributions appeared to be "from the top looking down" and "not side by side, and shoulder to shoulder with our community."
Donelson noted Clark has lived in District 3 and run a bed-and-breakfast business in the district for 36 years. That makes her familiar with the district's issues and people and, because of her experience in elective office, she is "ready to hit the ground running."
"Finally," he added, "can I look District 3 residents in the eye, knowing I could have voted for someone else but instead, I thought the person there only two months and never elected is more qualified?"
About a dozen people spoke on Fortune’s behalf on Dec. 10, describing her as an energetic, committed and passionate person who cares deeply about the city and District 3.
“She can rally people at a moment’s notice to engage and make an impact,” said Laura Neumann, former chief of staff for then-Mayor Steve Bach. “When Stephannie signs on to something, she is all in — invested in mind and heart.”
But others reminded Council that Fortune’s political outlook, which leans conservative, doesn’t mirror that of Skorman, who is seen as progressive on parks and open space, the homeless and sustainability.
As District 3 resident Donna Strom noted, “Ms. Fortune is 100 percent unproven” and hasn’t lived in the district “long enough to stand and speak for us.”
"If there’s one thing I’ve learned in over five decades [in District 3], it's to be wary of Council who acts without the consensus of the people," she said.
Responding to public comments, Fortune urged council to “do the right thing for the city. And that may not be me.” But she vowed, if appointed, to meet with those who opposed her. “It’s about what we can all do together to make District 3 better,” she said.
The seven candidates are: Fortune, Clark, Terry Martinez, Brandy Williams, Toby Gannett, Laura Gardner and Arthur Glynn.
"We'll look to have a meeting very quickly with a candidate," Strand said, but didn't give a timeline for the appointment, which by City Charter must be made by the end of January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.