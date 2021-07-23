Forbes has designated Ent Credit Union as the top credit union in Colorado and one of the best credit unions in America.
Ent received the top ranking for the fourth consecutive year in Forbes’ rankings of the best banks and credit unions in every state, based on a national survey.
“Members-only credit unions are the unheralded lifeblood of the U.S. economy, where tens of millions of Americans turn for the most competitive interest rates on financial products like mortgages,” Forbes stated in an introduction to the survey.
“Their nonprofit model, where members of a bank are its owners, helps put customers first and results in higher levels of satisfaction.”
Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to survey nearly 25,000 people about their financial relationships. Consumers were asked 20 questions in areas including overall recommendations and satisfaction, trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services and financial advice.
Only 3.6 percent of the nation’s 5,068 credit unions received a best-in-state designation.
“We are honored and humbled to once again receive this national recognition from Forbes,” Ent CEO Chad Graves said in a news release.
“The fact that our members took the time to rate us highly in areas such as trust, financial advice, transparency and service means everything to us. … Though we don’t serve for accolades or recognition, an award like this is the best kind of thank you note from our members.”
In addition to the national designation from Forbes, Ent continues to be recognized regionally.
Ent was recently named best credit union by the Colorado Springs Business Journal, ColoradoBiz Magazine and Pueblo Chieftain. The Business Journal’s readers also recognized the credit union as best financial advisor.
Founded in 1957, Ent has grown to be Colorado’s largest credit union, with more than $8 billion in assets and 420,000 owner-members across more than 40 Front Range locations.
See full results of the survey here.