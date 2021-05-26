Folks who work in Downtown Colorado Springs will be able to enjoy food truck lunches when they return from the Memorial Day weekend as local food trucks once again converge on the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., every Tuesday.
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers will launch the resumption of Food Truck Tuesdays at 12:15 p.m. June 1 at the museum.
Eight local food trucks will serve a variety of meals, snacks and desserts from 11 a.m-1:30 p.m. every Tuesday through Aug. 31. The event was a popular feature during the summer of 2019 but was cancelled last year during the pandemic.
“The City of Colorado Springs and the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum are excited to bring back this weekly opportunity to enjoy local food trucks,” Suthers said.
“The CSPM has been a place where the community gathers for more than 100 years, and this tradition is a great way to celebrate summer in downtown Colorado Springs,” he said.
This year, a total of 16 food trucks will be featured on a rotating schedule throughout the season. The following food trucks will be participating:
- Ciao Down
- Conrad’s Flava Fusion
- The Springs Cupcake Truck
- Go Fish
- High Grade Catering and Food Truck
- The Hot Box
- Lucy I’m Home
- Chef Bob’s Lobstah Trap
- Mateo’s Catering and Personal Chef
- The Meltdown
- Munchies
- Sapo Guapo Tacos
- Scratch Mobile Kitchen
- Solsage Food Truck
- The Wildcard
- Witty Pork Wood Fired Pizza