food truck tuesday
Courtesy Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

Food Truck Tuesdays return Tuesday, May 17 to the west lawn of the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum.

Twelve food trucks will serve meals, snacks and desserts 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. every Tuesday through October 25. The lineup includes Bob’s Lobstah Trap, Chef Rob’s Soulfood and Seafood, Kabob Kaboose, Lucy I’m Home, Mollie & Co., Mateo’s, Sapo Guapo Tacos, William’s Soul Food, and Wheel Coffee.

A committee of community members selected a total of 24 food trucks for the season; two groups of 12 will rotate every other Tuesday.

“This tradition began at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum five years ago as a way to bring the community together in downtown Colorado Springs,” Mayor John Suthers said in a news release. “The historic 1903 El Paso County Courthouse has been a community gathering space for over 100 years.”

Visit CSPM.org/FoodTruckTuesdays for the full list of food trucks.