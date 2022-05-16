Food Truck Tuesdays return Tuesday, May 17 to the west lawn of the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum.
Twelve food trucks will serve meals, snacks and desserts 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. every Tuesday through October 25. The lineup includes Bob’s Lobstah Trap, Chef Rob’s Soulfood and Seafood, Kabob Kaboose, Lucy I’m Home, Mollie & Co., Mateo’s, Sapo Guapo Tacos, William’s Soul Food, and Wheel Coffee.
A committee of community members selected a total of 24 food trucks for the season; two groups of 12 will rotate every other Tuesday.
“This tradition began at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum five years ago as a way to bring the community together in downtown Colorado Springs,” Mayor John Suthers said in a news release. “The historic 1903 El Paso County Courthouse has been a community gathering space for over 100 years.”
Visit CSPM.org/FoodTruckTuesdays for the full list of food trucks.