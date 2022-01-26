Flood insurance premiums in the Manitou Springs community have been reduced 15 percent after the city maintained a Class 7 rating through FEMA’s Community Rating System.
In the past, the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department was the entity that would complete the five-year verification requirement for this program, but recently, this task was handed over to individual municipalities.
The Community Rating System is a voluntary incentive program that recognizes and encourages community floodplain management practices that exceed the minimum requirements of the National Flood Insurance Program. More than 1,500 communities participate nationwide.
Through a collaborative effort between city departments, Manitou Springs School District 14, and the regional floodplain administrator, the Class 7 rating was achieved after more than 200 hours of dedication to the task.
City staff performed duties that included mapping all buildings in the 100-year floodplain, extensive outreach for flood preparedness and mitigation, participation in the Pikes Peak Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan, and much more.
Manitou Springs Senior Planner Karen Berchtold AICP managed the operation. Other city staff who were instrumental in the success of this verification were Jeff Jones, director of public works; Eric Karlson, streets/stormwater supervisor; Dylan Becker, planner I; Alicia Stoke; senior administrative assistant for public works; and John Chavez, stormwater consultant.
The work that city stormwater crews perform plays an important part in flood mitigation in Manitou Springs. For more information on City Staff mitigation and maintenance efforts for Williams Canyon, please visit manitouspringsgov.com.
For more information on hazard mitigation in Manitou Springs, visit this link.
