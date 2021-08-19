A new AARP ElderWatch survey found that a majority of Coloradans age 50+ describe their financial situation as the same (53%) or better (35%) despite the pandemic. AARP ElderWatch is a program with the Colorado Attorney General and AARP; its mission, according to a news release, "is to ensure that no older adults are left to suffer, alone and in silence, at the hands of those who exploit them." However, one in 10 (12%) say their situation is worse, especially those with a household income of less than $50,000, the release said.
AARP utilized Alan Newman Research in March 2021 to conduct a quantitative study among Colorado residents ages 50+ to gauge their understanding of and confidence in their financial decisions, the release said.
“This survey provides important insight into the financial situations of older Coloradans and underscores the continued need for AARP ElderWatch’s leadership and consumer education in an ever-changing financial world,” Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, whose office provides financial support to ElderWatch, said in the release. “My office works hard to protect older Coloradans from frauds and scams, and I am grateful for our years-long partnership with AARP ElderWatch in this important work.”
The study also found that spending patterns have changed.
"One-third of respondents are making more online purchases now than they did last year, and usage of peer-to-peer money transfer apps such as Venmo, Zelle, and PayPal has remained steady, with more than a quarter (27%) saying they are using such apps more than they were at this time last year," the release said. "Furthermore, nearly half (48%) of respondents checked their free annual credit report in the past year, increasing from 2019 when 7% of respondents 18+ said they had not."
The survey also found that a strong majority (88%) of Coloradans have saved for retirement at some point. Among Coloradans 50+ who are working, 80 percent said their current employer offers a retirement plan and 92 percent made contributions to those plans. Eighty-seven percent of retired Coloradans left the workforce around the time they planned, or earlier than planned, with almost half retiring due to a health problem or disability.
“With the rise in the use of new financial technologies such as peer-to-peer money transfer apps, information about safely using these apps must be easily accessible," Weiser said. "Access to retirement savings vehicles must be ensured for all employees, no matter their income level. Low-cost resources for preparing for end-of-life planning must also be readily available, especially as the aging population continues to grow."