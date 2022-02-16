Pikes Peak United Way is encouraging area nonprofits to apply as soon as possible for $1.3 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency funding. The application deadline is Friday, Feb. 25.
"The money is part of FEMA’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program, which specifically focuses on supporting individuals and families who are homeless or vulnerable to homelessness," according to a news release, adding agencies that focus on assisting the community with rent/mortgage, mass shelter, other shelter, utilities, and food are encouraged to apply.
“The Emergency Food and Shelter Program is a terrific way to access funds to help clients in El Paso and Teller Counties,” said Elizabeth Quevedo, director of community impact. “Pikes Peak United Way is grateful to be the administrator of these funds and we are looking forward to working with agencies to impact the community with this program.”
Pikes Peak United Way is administering funds for Phase 39 and Phase ARPA-R, according to the release. Spending timelines will be approximately one year, and new guidelines allow for up to three months of support for rent/mortgage and utilities. Apply at ppunitedway.org/grants.