Starting April 1, thousands of Coloradans will pay more for flood insurance, according to a new report from Lending Tree’s QuoteWizard.
That’s because FEMA is changing flood insurance policies. QuoteWizard’s analysts found that FEMA’s new rules — called Risk Rating 2.0 — will cost 57 percent of Colorado residents as much as $100 a month. Statewide, 43 percent will see a price decrease.
In El Paso County, 58.9 percent of residents will see their flood insurance premiums increase; 10.3 percent will see an increase of $60 or more each month.
In Pueblo County, 71.9 percent of residents will see their flood insurance premiums increase; 7.5 percent will see an increase of $60 or more each month.
FEMA says Risk Rating 2.0 will transform the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) by bringing more equitable pricing to flood insurance. Under Risk Rating 2.0, the cost of flood insurance will be primarily based on the cost of replacing a home and each property's unique flood risk.
For a full breakdown on the impact on flood insurance prices, visit: quotewizard.com/home-insurance/average-cost-of-flood-insurance#FEMA-flood-insurance-rules