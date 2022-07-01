Fees to open a new business in Colorado have been cut to $1, Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced.
The “Colorado Business Fee Relief Act" (House Bill 22-1001) has been implemented effective July 1. This means business owners and entrepreneurs only pay $1 for initial LLC formations and initial trade name registrations, which are normally $50 and $20 respectively.
The fee relief effort is expected save Colorado businesses and entrepreneurs over $8.4 million in business fees for filing documents with the Secretary of State’s Office during the fiscal year beginning on July 1, 2022.
“I will always work to cut costs and red tape for Colorado businesses that are the backbone of our communities,” Griswold said. “This fee relief will keep money in the pockets of small business owners, many of whom have faced adversity and uncertainty over the last few years.”
Filers will see a $49 credit on the fee for LLC formation and a $19 credit for the fee on the trade name registration. The reduction under this fee relief program will stay in place during Fiscal Year 2022-23 or until the amount of the general fund transfer is exhausted. The Department estimates this fee relief will last until June 30, 2023.
HB22-1001 was a collaboration between Griswold, Gov. Jared Polis' Office, and legislative leadership, sponsored by Representatives Lisa Cutter and Tom Sullivan, and Senators Brittany Pettersen and Chris Kolker.