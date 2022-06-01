After a two-year pandemic-induced absence, Fan Fest returns to Downtown Colorado Springs to celebrate the Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.
Organizers expect 30,000 people to gather for the free street festival, which brings race cars, drivers and action to the streets of Downtown from 5-9 p.m. Friday, June 24.
The hub of Fan Fest will be at Pikes Peak Avenue and Tejon Street, but the action stretches for blocks in all directions.
Highlights include:
- Stunts performed by riders of the Nitro Circus Freestyle Motocross Demo;
- OPTIMA Batteries Fast 15 Alley, where fans can meet qualifiers for the 100th running in the and get autographs from 6-7 p.m.;
- the Michelob Ultra Beer Garden;
- the Council Pinewood Derby, in which Cub Scouts compete; and
- a merchandise tent, where fans can grab 100th Running apparel and the official 2022 souvenir program.
Fan Fest previews the 100th running of the iconic Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, which takes place June 26.
First staged in 1916 by entrepreneur and philanthropist Spencer Penrose, the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is the second oldest race in America and has grown into an international event that attracts the best drivers from around the world.
The invitation-only event, often referred to as The Race to the Clouds is held annually on the last Sunday of June on Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain.
The 12.42-mile course consists of 156 turns, boasts an elevation gain of 4,725 feet and reaches a finish line at 14,115 feet above sea level.