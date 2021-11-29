Travel at the Colorado Springs Airport continued to increase in October, exceeding 2019 volumes.
For the month, 97,967 passengers were enplaned, representing a 22.6 percent increase from October 2019, according to a Nov. 17 release from the airport.
Total passengers increased by 22.9 percent from 2019, with 194,192 passengers traveling through the terminal in October.
Increased capacity contributed to 126,117 seats in the market — a 34.2 percent increase from October 2019.
The increase is attributed to the addition of Southwest Airlines’ five, nonstop markets beginning in March of this year and other carriers’ growth, including the use of larger aircrafts.
The average load factor for all five carriers was 77.7 percent, down 7.4 percent from October 2019. Including through passengers, COS saw an average 80.1 percent load factor.
The federal mask mandate is still in effect and has been extended to Jan. 18, 2022. Masks are required inside all areas of the airport and on all aircraft.
COS has launched its popular holiday parking promotion; it offered $4 daily long-term parking from Nov. 22-. The promotion will be repeated Dec. 20, 2021-Jan. 3, 2022.
Passengers are advised to use a manned booth when exiting outside of the promotional periods.
Nonstop routes:
- Nonstop to Dallas Ft. Worth (DFW)
- Nonstop to Chicago (ORD) – seasonal service
- Nonstop to Salt Lake City (SLC)
- Nonstop to Las Vegas (LAS)
- Nonstop to Orlando (MCO) - seasonal service; November 5 – April 26
- Nonstop to Phoenix (PHX)
- Nonstop to Denver (DEN) - easy connections coast-to-coast
- Nonstop to Dallas (Love Field – DAL)
- Nonstop to Chicago (Midway- MDW)
- Nonstop to Houston (Hobby - HOU) – seasonal service; select November through January dates
- Nonstop to San Antonio (SAT) – seasonal service; select November through January dates
- Nonstop to Chicago (ORD)
- Nonstop to Denver (DEN) - easy connections worldwide
- Nonstop to Houston (IAH)
- Nonstop to Los Angeles (LAX)
Visit each carrier’s website for further information.