Colorado Springs-based accelerator and incubator Exponential Impact has announced its largest cohort, with 11 emerging startups joining the 2022 Amplify program.
The Southern Colorado-based startups, from sectors including health care, automotive and consumer goods, are creating "disruptive and innovative products," Exponential Impact's announcement said.
"In the Amplify program, these startups will grow their customer base and prepare to scale, ultimately creating jobs and contributing to our innovation ecosystem” said Natasha Main, Exponential Impact executive director.
"The startups are fit for rapid development as they all have proven products on the marketplace and many are gaining significant customer traction. These startups have the potential to rapidly scale and are primed to make a big impact on the local Colorado Springs economy.”
Throughout the program, the founders will have access to XI’s mentor network and will work closely with experienced entrepreneurs in residence to advance their company growth while working out of the XI Venture Center. The XI Amplify startups include the following.
- Alpine Media Technology is a communication system consisting of mobile apps, digital signage and a web-based command center. It helps communities to more effectively share information in real time.
- Contemplor Software provides software solutions for building cash flow models and documents for portfolios and projects primarily in the natural resource and construction-infrastructure industries.
- Duality Systems was founded in 2020 by health care professionals and technologists, to solve complex staffing and workload strains.
- Glazier Clinics provides access to premium football coaching education through online subscriptions and in-person coaching clinics.
- Konbit is a climate action public benefit corporation catalyzing food security across rural Native American lands and urban BIPOC food deserts.
- Linkup Point is the sports and recreation focused social network that helps find partners, mentors, guides, trips and information.
- New Day Hydrogen fuels fleets on their zero-emissions journey.
- Rindev is engineering a technology platform to electrify the power sports industry.
- True Wine is a Duolingo-style mobile app that offers an accessible and engaging alternative to traditional wine education.
- Trustio aims to provide peace of mind during any service transaction.
- Uproot Teas is an artisan, farm-direct single-origin, whole loose-leaf tea company committed to taste and transparency.
Over the next 9 months, the seed stage incubation program will support the founders as they start to scale their companies. The mentorship-driven Amplify programming includes monthly conversations with experts around product development, marketing, business development, leadership development, capital raising, strategy and operations, and storytelling.