Small business incubator Exponential Impact will host its November Springs Startup pitch night from innovating business founders from 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 18 at 3650 N. Nevada Ave.
Members of the community are invited to attend and offer feedback for the presenters.
Networking will be from 5:30-6 p.m. Pitches will run from 6-7 p.m. with more networking afterward.
Free pizza and beer will be provided.
Pitch night will includes these companies:
Duality Systems, which was founded with the idea of using the latest automation and AI tools to improve work-life balance and allow businesses to work smarter, not harder. Its premier product, Balance Scheduler, revolutionizes scheduling for health care staff by using AI to create personalized and effective schedules in an instant, with the goal of reducing costly caregiver burnout and turnover.
Vantage Sports is a marketplace connecting college athletes to paid coaching and mentoring opportunities in the $15B industry of youth sports, in a manner that is compliant under the NCAA's new "Name, Image and Likeness" policy.
The mission of Exponential Impact is to give early-stage entrepreneurs focused on emerging technology their best start.
The company equips founders and startups with resources and expertise through its Seed to Scale pathway, which offers programs and support tailored to the needs of startups at each stage of their development.
Visit this link to register for pitch night.