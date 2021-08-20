John Harner will be presenting the next Sesquicentennial Scholar Series virtual lecture at 2 p.m. tomorrow, Aug. 21. The lecture, Sense of Place in Colorado Springs, is part of the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum's regional history lectures, free and open to the public, in honor of the Colorado Springs’ Sesquicentennial anniversary.
Harner is a professor in the Department of Geography and Environmental Studies at UCCS. In his book, Profiting From the Peak: Landscape and Liberty in Colorado Springs, Harner charts the historical geography of Colorado Springs through 10 thematic chapters and discusses what shapes Colorado Springs’ place identity.
"This lecture highlights the major points and conclusions to distill the characteristics of place that define the city," a CSPM-issued news release said.
“The CSPM is thrilled to delve into regional history through this scholar program series as we round off our Sesquicentennial year. These lectures provide the community a deep dive into local history. We are thrilled to create a platform for local scholars to share their knowledge and provide greater insight into regional history topics,” Meg Poole, CSPM program coordinator, said in the release.
Other 2021 Virtual Scholar Series events include:
- Celebrating the Penrose Legacy on the 80th Anniversary of Penrose Heritage Museum
2-3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11
Presented by Sarah Woods, curator of historic properties and archives with El Pomar Foundation.
- Quenching Our Thirst—Population Growth and Water System Development
2-3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9
Presented by Casey Pearce, Records System Administrator for the City of Colorado Springs and Eric Perramond, professor of Southwest studies, Colorado College
Sponsored by the Pikes Peak Heritage Series, a program of the El Pomar Foundation
- Katherine Lee Bates’ Vision of Colorado, America and Womanhood
2-3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13
Presented by Katherine Scott Sturdevant
Find more information at cspm.org/scholarseries.