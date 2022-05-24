A European Union delegation met with Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera and Will Toor, executive director of the Colorado Energy Office, on May 24 for presentations from Colorado and the City of Denver on climate and clean energy policy and investment.
The EU delegation, which also presented on climate strategy, visited Colorado to strengthen ties with the state due to its national leadership role in sustainability, according to a news release from Primavera’s office.
The 14 delegates, who are experts in such areas as climate, energy and science, represent EU institutions and a cross-section of European nations, including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania and Sweden. These diplomats all are based in Washington, D.C., embassies.
Presentations included an overview of Colorado’s innovativeGreenhouse Gas Pollution Reduction Roadmap. That plan provides a path for reaching science-based greenhouse gas emission reduction targets of 26 percent by 2025, 50 percent by 2030 and 90 percent by 2050, compared to 2005 levels.
Other areas covered included deep dives into clean buildings, sustainable transportation, oil and gas greenhouse emission reduction regulations, and technical advances in such areas as hydrogen and carbon capture.
Mercedes García Pérez, head of the Global Issues and Innovation at Delegation of the EU to the United States, said climate change “knows no geographic boundaries, so the opportunity to discuss how the EU and Colorado are taking innovative steps — from creating clean buildings to increasing sustainable transportation — is incredibly valuable
“We’re grateful to Lieutenant Governor Primavera and the various state and Denver officials for sharing with us their approaches to a broad variety of climate policies.”
“Taking bold climate action is a top priority for our administration,” Primavera said in the release, “and we are well on our way toward achieving 100% renewable energy by 2040 to ensure a healthy future for future generations and support good jobs.”
“We were honored to meet with this delegation and be part of the exchange on ideas and programs,” Toor said in the release. “Colorado is leading on reducing emissions through electrification of the transportation sector, rapid transition to renewable energy, and a myriad of other policies and programs but our work can always benefit from new ideas from our counterparts in Europe and around the world.”
The EU delegation will also meet with representatives from other Colorado-based organizations and institutions, including the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, CU Boulder, the Colorado Cleantech Industries Association and the Rocky Mountain Institute.