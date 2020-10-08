The Colorado Environmental Leadership Program awarded Blue Star Recyclers the 2020 24-Karat Gold Award "for expanding electronic recycling across the globe while employing and advocating for individuals with autism and developmental disabilities," according to a Colorado Department of Health & Environment news release.
Administered by the CDPHE, the Environmental Leadership Program recognizes Gold Leader members that have gone above and beyond to create and implement a program or initiative that has made a measurable contribution to the environment, the economy, and the community. Gold Leader members select the 24-Karat Gold Award winner each year.
Based in Colorado Springs, nonprofit Blue Star Recyclers launched in 2009 and pledged that 40 percent of its activities would involve the employment of people with disabilities, 40 percent would involve the certified recycling of electronic waste, and 20 percent would involve public education about both aspects of the company’s mission.
“They’ve more than accomplished their goals," said ELP Coordinator Lynette Myers, in the release. “It’s admirable what they’ve done. They’ve created permanent employment for 50 adults with disabilities through the recycling of more than 23 million pounds of electronic waste and other materials, including batteries and fluorescent bulbs.
"With locations in Boulder, Denver, Roaring Fork Valley, and Illinois, the company’s actions have resulted in the reduction of 32 million pounds of greenhouse gas emissions and diverted more than two million pounds of toxic materials from landfills and other illegal disposal sites. We need innovative partners like Blue Star Recyclers to accomplish the state’s goals.”
According to the release, "...company officials are most invested in creating jobs for people with disabilities. They have partnered with numerous companies and organizations, including Mitsubishi Electric America Foundation, the May and Stanley Smith Charitable Trust, and the James Emmett Company, to provide workforce development and inclusion training for ten other certified electronics recyclers in the U.S."
The nonprofit expects to create more than 200 jobs for people with disabilities by the end of the year, the release said.
“As a Colorado-based social enterprise, the support we have received from the communities and customers we serve here, along with programs like the CDPHE’s Environmental Leadership Program, have made it possible for us to produce significant environmental, social, and economic impact,” Blue Star’s co-founder Bill Morris said in the release.
Blue Star has now expanded its efforts internationally. It has replicated its mission and model through a partnership with Kyklos, a B-Corp in South America, and the U.S. Embassy in Santiago, Chile. Currently, they are collaborating with the Triple-A Project (All About Autism) in Penrith, Cumbria and the U.S. Embassy in London to bring their mission and model to the United Kingdom.
About the Environmental Leadership Program
This statewide environmental recognition program offers benefits and incentives to members who voluntarily go beyond compliance with state and federal regulations and who are committed to continual environmental improvement. It is open to all Colorado businesses, industries, offices, educational institutions, municipalities, government agencies, communities, nonprofits and other organizations.
Organizations work through three levels of membership: Bronze, Silver and Gold. For a complete list of organizations with Bronze, Silver and Gold designations and summaries of their environmental efforts, contact Myers at lynette.myers@state.co.us, or visit the department’s Environmental Leadership Program website.