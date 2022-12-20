Is Silicon Mountain rising again?
Entegris and the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC today announced plans for a new manufacturing center of excellence in Colorado Springs, which will bring a $600 million investment in its first phase, a $2.47 billion impact over the next 5 years, and create 600 direct new jobs over several years.
With the manufacturing center, Entegris — a U.S.-based leading supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for in the global semiconductor ecosystem— will double its presence in Colorado.
Entegris president and CEO Bertrand Loy said the new manufacturing center “firmly establishes Colorado and Entegris in the nationwide push to ensure that the U.S. is at the forefront of advanced technology manufacturing."
The manufacturing center will be built in phases at the 88-acre former Hewlett Packard site at 301 S. Rockrimmon Blvd, which has been dormant for more than a decade. With state and local incentives and incentives from OEDIT, further expansion is possible.
Gov. Jared Polis said the manufacturing center of excellence will "shorten supply chains and address some of the great geopolitical uncertainty that exists, by helping to build the future right here in America and — yes — right here in Colorado Springs."
Mayor John Suthers said he was “excited to see us get back to our high tech semiconductor roots in Colorado Springs,” and Sen. John Hickenlooper noted that when a company like Entegris “announces a project like this, the entire ecosystem notices.”
Colorado Springs was known as “Silicon Mountain” in the 1980s, as tech firms made manufacturing footprints across the city. There were nine semiconductor manufacturers in Colorado Springs in 1987; the tipping point for Silicon Mountain’s decline came later — in the late ’90s, as the industry’s fluctuations changed the landscape. Business leaders have long hoped for a resurgence.
Chamber & EDC president and CEO Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer said Colorado Springs was "competing with multiple states in a highly competitive process" for the Entegris expansion, but the Colorado Springs business community had demonstrated "tenacity, ingenuity, and a passion for our home town that I know others could not match."
The Chamber & EDC, with local development organizations, utilities, and municipal institutions, assembled an incentive package valued at over $115 million. This package includes funding from the City of Colorado Springs, rebates from the Colorado Springs Utilities, the creation of a new Urban Renewal District, and the Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation Deal Closing Fund, among other sources.