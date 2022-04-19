In March, Colorado saw its highest rate of labor force participation since the start of the pandemic.
Nearly 69 percent of Coloradans are now participating in the labor force, almost matching the 69.6 percent labor force participation rate of March 2020, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported in its monthly data release.
Labor force participation is the share of Coloradans ages 16 and older who are working or actively looking for a job.
The state unemployment rate also fell to its lowest point since the start of the pandemic, dropping to 3.7 percent in March, the CDLE report said. This continues a trend of a falling unemployment rate month after month — in February, the rate was 4.1 percent, which itself was a record low since the pandemic caused significant unemployment during 2020.
The leisure and hospitality industry in Colorado saw the highest private sector job gains in March, adding 4,200 positions, and has also had the largest gains of any industry year over year, according to the report. Since March 2021, 51,700 leisure and hospitality jobs have been added.
The construction industry, on the other hand, lost 2,300 jobs during March.
The industry had one of the fastest job recovery rates in the private sector, adding back 126 percent of jobs lost during the first months of the pandemic, and construction job levels have since stayed relatively steady over the last year, according to CDLE data.