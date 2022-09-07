The Secretary of State’s Elections Division has filed a formal complaint against the nonprofit Colorado Springs Forward over illegal donations totaling $10,000 to El Paso County Commissioners Holly Williams and Cami Bremer.
The Sept. 1 complaint, filed with the State of Colorado’s Office of Administrative Courts, stems from a series of complaints over two prohibited $5,000 contributions from the nonprofit — whose registered agent at the time was U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum Acting CEO Phil Lane — to the candidate committees for Williams and Bremer, both of whom are seeking reelection.
The complaint against Colorado Springs Forward notes that “Colorado law prohibits corporations from making contributions to candidate committees or political parties without establishing a separate political committee,” and that Colorado Springs Forward, “a nonprofit corporation, unlawfully contributed $5,000 to two separate candidate committees.”
The Colorado Springs Business Journal's sister publication, the Colorado Springs Independent, reported in March that political operative and former El Paso County GOP treasurer John Pitchford had filed a complaint alleging the Colorado Springs Forward Political Funding Committee violated campaign finance laws in making the June 2021 donations — both because of the size of the donations and because CSF’s PAC “had 22 consecutive Tracer [state campaign finance] reports showing no contributions and 22 consecutive reports showing a line 5 balance of $850 Funds on Hand. Where did the 10K come from?” Pitchford told the Indy at the time. The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office opened an investigation following that complaint.
In an Aug. 15 email to “The Media,” Pitchford wrote that the story of the illegal donations to Williams and Bremer “began in June 2021 when the county commissioners voted to donate $500,000 to the Olympic Museum operated by Phil Lane. This donation, in itself, is unremarkable due to the fact that Covid-19 had shut down the Olympic Museum. However, 4 months later, Mr. Lane in his capacity as a financial director for Colorado Springs [Forward] issued illegal campaign donations in the amount of $5000 to campaigns of both Holly Williams and Cami Bremer. In some minds, these donations gave the appearance of a quid pro quo.”
An Aug. 12 order from Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Beall noted the nonprofit’s two $5,000 contributions to Williams and Bremer “were precisely double the size of permissible contributions and they were made by a tax-exempt business alliance nonprofit corporation that is constitutionally prohibited from making any, let alone excessive, contributions directly to a political candidate.”
Colorado Springs Forward violated that constitutional provision, the order continues, despite “having formed both a political committee which could make lawful candidate contributions and an independent expenditure committee which could make lawful independent expenditures in support of a candidate.”
The Indy reported Aug. 15 that Beall’s order also said “that the Nonprofit Corporation knew, and knows, how to engage in legally permissible political advocacy and that its failure to do so here should be viewed as an intentional attempt to avoid discovery of its improper conduct.”
In November last year, the Indy reported on Springs Opportunity Fund backing conservatives in the school board races for Colorado Springs School District 11, Falcon School District 49 and Academy School District 20, using funds from Colorado Springs Forward.
On the issue of the illegal contributions to Williams’ and Bremer’s campaigns, Beall’s order rejected the assertion that the violations could be “characterized as minor” and said the case “does not favor a finding of unintentional conduct.”
Once notified of the violation, both the Williams Committee and the Bremer Committee returned the entirety of the $5,000 contributions, the order says.
The phone number for Colorado Springs Forward did not ring or answer on any of numerous calls in August or September, and we've reached out to the nonprofit via email.
We've also left messages seeking comment from Suzanne Taheri of Maven Law Group, counsel for Colorado Springs Forward in this matter. We’ll update you if we hear anything.
The full complaint is here: