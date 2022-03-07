El Pomar Foundation is seeking nominations of former Black civic leaders in southeastern Colorado to be inducted into its Milton E. Proby Cultural Heritage Room at Penrose House, the foundation announced in a press release.
The foundation’s Elevating Leadership Development program, which gathers and cultivates diverse leaders in Colorado Springs and Pueblo through professional development, scholarships and civic engagement opportunities, is looking to posthumously honor a Black community figure who “made a civic impact between 1876 to present” and lived in southeastern Colorado, the release said.
Southeastern Colorado, for these purposes, is defined by the northern border of El Paso/Teller counties to the southern border of the state, and from the Front Range to the the Kansas border.
Nominations must include documentation of the individual’s civic contributions and a photo of the nominee, and are due by May 6, according to the release. The person selected as honoree will be inducted in August into the Cultural Heritage Room, which preserves and documents the contributions of leaders of color in southeastern Colorado, the release said.
Community members can fill out a nomination application form here and applications are to be sent to eldprogram@elpomar.org.