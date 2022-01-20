The El Paso County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution on Jan. 18 initiating a new loan program for local building owners to make energy and water improvements to their properties at lower interest rates.
The Colorado Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy Program, or C-PACE, is a state program that gives building owners access to private loans to fund upgrades that increase energy and water efficiency and adopt clean energy sources, according to the C-PACE website. The program is available in nearly every county in Colorado, and will become operational in El Paso County once the county’s accounting systems are adapted to administer the loans, the commissioners' resolution said.
The loans distributed through the program have “attractive repayment terms” of up to 25 years and can fund 100 percent of large building modernization projects that can cost between $200,000 and more than $1 million, according to C-PACE. The energy costs saved by building owners through such projects are expected to exceed the cost of the loans, resulting in increased cash flow for owners, the program website said.
The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC advocated for and discussed bringing C-PACE to El Paso County for more than two years, said a press release from the chamber. The organization praised the commissioners’ resolution, noting the success of C-PACE in other counties and the help it will provide to building owners who now by law must make some energy efficiency improvements to their properties.
“Making C-PACE available to property owners in El Paso County helps us maintain our reputation as a business-friendly community and enhances our economic competitiveness,” said Cecilia Harry, chief economic development officer for the chamber, in the press release.
