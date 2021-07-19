The Board of El Paso County Commissioners is seeking a community-minded citizen volunteer to serve on the El Paso County Planning Commission. Applications are due by July 30.
The Planning Commission reviews planning petitions and makes recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners on land use requests and prepares a Master Plan for unincorporated areas of the county. The commission consists of nine members appointed by the Board of County Commissioners for three-year terms. Associate members may also be appointed for one-year terms. Terms are limited to two full consecutive terms, except for associate members who may be reappointed for an indefinite number of terms.
Commission meetings are held on the first and third Thursdays of the month at 1 p.m. at the Centennial Hall Hearing Room, 200 S, Cascade Ave.
The volunteer application is located at elpasoco.com and can be accessed at:
Send completed applications to:
Board of El Paso County Commissioners
Attn: Ingrid Mobley
200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100
Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208
-or-
Applications may also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.