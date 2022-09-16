The El Paso County Commissioners need volunteers to apply to serve on the El Paso County Fair Advisory Board. Applications are due Oct. 3.
Several associate members are needed.
El Paso County Fair Advisory Board helps develop, managet, program, operate and maintain the Fair and Events Complex in Calhan. Board members also help to produce the annual County Fair.
Meetings are held on the third Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Swink Hall on the El Paso County Fairgrounds in Calhan.
Applications are at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer
Send completed applications to:
Board of El Paso County Commissioners
Attn: Ingrid Mobley
200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100
Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208
Applications may also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.