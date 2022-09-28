The El Paso County Commissioners need volunteers to apply to serve on the El Paso County Citizen Outreach Group. Applications are due Oct. 13.
Two at-large members are needed.
The Citizen Outreach Group reviews and assesses the progress of the County Strategic Plan, the County’s Five Year Financial Roadmap, and the activity of the public safety tax. It gives updates and recommendations to the county commissioners and county administration.
The group has 11 members — one from each of the county’s five commissioner districts, and six at-large representatives. District and at-large members serve for three-year terms, with terms limited to two consecutive terms.
Meetings are held several times a year in Downtown Colorado Springs.
Applications are at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer