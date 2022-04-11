El Paso County Public Health has combined its COVID data and vaccine dashboards into one dashboard that will be updated every Tuesday by 5 p.m.
It has also made visual updates to the dashboard, designed to help people see trends in cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccination data in one convenient location.
El Paso County Public Health will continue to provide updates on these disease metrics as part of the routine monitoring of COVID in El Paso County communities.
“Local data is crucial to monitor progress and to be able to demonstrate and evaluate the impact of interventions,” said Susan Wheelan, director of El Paso County Public Health. “For example, 71.4 percent of eligible El Paso County residents have been vaccinated, which has tremendously helped reduce the risk of severe illness, including hospitalizations and deaths. Our data dashboard will continue to evolve as our response has.”
The latest iteration of the dashboard is among ongoing efforts to refine and improve data visualizations.
Several other changes have been incorporated. For example, death rates per 100,000 for the 10 most populated counties in Colorado are now available on page three of the data dashboard, to provide additional perspective on death data.
The following pages have been removed from the data dashboard:
- Incidence and test positivity pages. These pages have been removed because both incidence and test positivity are heavily impacted by the increased use of at-home test kits, which ultimately yields less accurate information as it relates to these two metrics.
- Regional hospitalizations page. At the direction of local hospitals, the regional hospital census data will no longer be available. This is primarily due to COVID representing the same or less impact on hospital operations compared with other respiratory diseases circulating in the community. However, hospitalization admissions data will still be available both as cumulative admissions and daily admissions on page two of the dashboard.
The following pages have been removed from the vaccine dashboard:
- Doses administered and daily average doses, including a breakdown by vaccine, provider, dose and demographics. While this information offered helpful insight during the initial phases of the vaccine rollout, these data points are less impactful at this point in the response, as doses (including boosters) have been widely available for the past year.
To find a COVID vaccine provider in El Paso County, visit El Paso County Public Health’s Provider Page, call 211 or text “vaccine” for English or “vacuna” for Spanish to 667873.