Dr. Robin Johnson, medical director for El Paso County Public Health, will leave her job at the end of the year.
Johnson said in a prepared statement: “The timing of this change in my position aligns with my contract dates, which is a natural time for transition. My contract is up at the end of this year, and I made the difficult decision not to renew it after three and a half years of service, including 22 months of an unprecedented pandemic response. The decision is multi-factorial, involving professional opportunities which I am currently pursuing; this decision will also provide the opportunity for me to spend more time with family and focus on my personal health. I plan to continue working closely with El Paso County Public Health and community partners on upstream public health prevention efforts, which is where my passions lie. I have nothing but respect and the most heartfelt thanks for steadfast leadership of my Director Susan Wheelan, Deputy Director DeAnn Ryberg, and Public Information Officer Michelle Beyrle, along with the rest of my public health colleagues during this historic time. Over the long hours and changing landscape, we have continuously found best practices and mission to align together for the health of our community. We will continue to be involved in conversations to develop medical and behavioral health collective impact models to address substance use disorders, youth resilience, and more. As I continue to explore these possibilities, I am excited to have ongoing opportunities to utilize my expertise and medical practice for health advocacy in the Pikes Peak region.”
Johnson was hired in July 2018 and before that served as deputy medical director for the community and public health division of the Colorado Springs Fire Department. There, she developed programs that connect individuals in crisis with community resources. She had served 26 years in medical practice and health care advocacy in the Pikes Peak region and spent more than two decades practicing emergency medicine at UCHealth Memorial Hospital.
Johnson has company. The Colorado Association of Local Public Health Officials reports that 23 officials from 53 public health agencies in the state have left their jobs during the pandemic.
Susan Wheelan, director of Public Health, said in an emailed statement, "I have greatly enjoyed working with Dr. Johnson over the past few years; she has been on the front lines beside our public health team for the past 22 plus months of pandemic response, working tirelessly to serve our community. I value her expertise and want to thank her for her dedication and commend her on the work she has done to help residents of El Paso County communities. I wish her all the best.”
El Paso County Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly said: "Dr. Johnson is a wonderful physician and an even better human being. She’s also my friend. We’ve known each other for many years and have worked on suicide prevention, mental wellness promotion, infant safe-sleep, the opioid crisis, and now COVID-19 together. I have learned a great deal from Dr. Johnson well beyond just the science of medicine. She has an incredible ability to bring people from what appear to be divergent interests to rally around common goals in ways I could only wish. Her contributions over the pandemic will never be fully appreciated. Her work has saved many lives and livelihoods and I’m personally appreciative of her commitment and contribution to our community."
Wheelan said the department will recruit and hire a permanent medical director. During the interim, Dr. Chris Urbina will serve in that role.
Urbina is a 35-year veteran of the public health systems in Colorado and New Mexico.
In addition to his role in El Paso County, Urbina also serves as the public health medical officer for the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, a position he’s held since 2016, according to bio information provided by Public Health. He recently completed a six-year period in the same position with Boulder County Public Health and the City and County of Broomfield Department of Public Health and Environment.
Urbina was the executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and served as the state’s chief medical officer from 2011 to 2013.
Johnson’s contract ends Dec. 31, 2021. When the new position is posted through a request for proposals, it will be advertised on BidNet and the county website, Public Health spokesperson Michelle Beryle said. Salary and other information, if released, will be available in the RFP when issued.