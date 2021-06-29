El Paso County will pump $10 million into local small businesses and nonprofits using money from the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 billion spending measure approved by Congress.
"The Regional Business Relief Fund will provide tangible assistance to local businesses and nonprofits as they transition from relief to recovery," the county said in a news release. "The Fund will be facilitated by the county’s Department of Economic Development, in partnership with Colorado Enterprise (CEF), a certified CDFI and nationally recognized SBA non-profit lender." CDFIs are community development financial institutions.
"The funds for this second round of RBRF [Regional Business Relief Fund] will come out of the 'Economic & Workforce Development' portion" of the allocation, county spokesperson Lauren Tostenson said in an email. "As of right now, the County has identified an initial allocation of $10 million for the grant program. However, the County is open to reassessing that amount depending on need, something leadership will evaluate once applications start coming in."
“Small businesses across El Paso County, both for-profit and non-profit, experienced unprecedented challenges and disruptions from the pandemic," Stan VanderWerf, El Paso County Commission chairman, said in the release. “Our Regional Business Relief Fund grants will help these companies and our unemployment numbers return to their pre-COVID levels. Thriving small businesses and job opportunities are crucial for full economic recovery in our region. Funding programs that achieve these goals are the right thing to do.”
The funds under the El Paso County Regional Business Relief Fund program will be administered through a competitive grant application process. Recipients will be awarded a grant rather than a loan and will not have to pay back the money.
El Paso County businesses and nonprofits with fewer than 500 employees can apply to receive a grant of up to $20,000, which can be used to pay for expenses and economic hardship due to COVID-19. The funds can be used to cover costs such as rent and mortgage, utilities, employee payroll, accounts payable, other fixed debt, personal protection equipment, and marketing costs associated with business recovery. Funds cannot be used for taxes or tax debt.
The application process will open at 8 a.m. on June 29 and close at 5 p.m. July 16. Applications can be submitted online via the CEF website: coloradoenterprisefund.org/epcregionalbusinessrelieffund.
That link also provides information on eligibility requirements and other questions.
Also from the release: El Paso County Economic Development and CEF will partner with the Pikes Peak Workforce Center and Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center to offer additional business support programming. This includes an upcoming, free, in-person technical assistance opportunity with the SBDC from 9 a.m-6 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, at Pikes Peak Community College - Rampart Campus. More information on this in-person opportunity can be found here: bit.ly/RBRFRound2Workshop. Registration is encouraged for this event, but walk-ins are welcome.
Editor's note: This story has been corrected. The American Rescue Plan was $1.9 billion, not $1.9 million as originally reported.