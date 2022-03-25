El Paso County will start taking applications for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Grant funding on March 28.
The county has allocated $20 million in ARPA funding for necessary investments in water and wastewater infrastructure, to include improvements to drinking water infrastructure, upgrading facilities and managing sewage.
“The community has expressed great interest in this particular grant, and it truly is going to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many communities and projects,” said Commissioner Holly Williams. “This grant will have a monumental impact for decades to come, as it increases peoples’ access to clean drinking water, and replaces many aging infrastructures.”
All levels of infrastructure have seen increased demands during the pandemic, and water and wastewater infrastructures are no exception, according to the county.
Applications open Monday, March 28, and run through Friday, April 22, 5 p.m.
Application Eligibility:
- All projects must meet federal eligibility requirements, which include 17 project categories under guidelines published through the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean Water State Revolving Fund and the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund
- Projects must be located in El Paso County
The county expects to fund several projects. A portion of the funding will be reserved specifically for smaller communities and projects.
The county will host a pre-application webinar on April 4 at 11:30 a.m. to answer specific application-related questions. To participate, use this link. Participants are encouraged to send questions ahead of time to ARPArequests@elpasoco.com.