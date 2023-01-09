Colorado Springs
Seven elected and re-elected El Paso County officials will be sworn into office tomorrow, Jan. 10, at Centennial Hall.

The Oath of Office Ceremony is open to the public and starts at 8 a.m. The County Commissioners meeting will begin at 10:00 a.m.

The officials to be sworn in are:

  • Assessor Mark Flutcher

  • Clerk & Recorder Steve Schleiker

  • Coroner Leon Kelly

  • Surveyor Richard Mariotti

  • Treasurer Chuck Broerman

  • District 1 Commissioner Holly Williams

  • District 5 Commissioner Cami Bremer

The ceremony will also be livestreamed on the County’s channel and Facebook page.