Seven elected and re-elected El Paso County officials will be sworn into office tomorrow, Jan. 10, at Centennial Hall.
The Oath of Office Ceremony is open to the public and starts at 8 a.m. The County Commissioners meeting will begin at 10:00 a.m.
The officials to be sworn in are:
Assessor Mark Flutcher
Clerk & Recorder Steve Schleiker
Coroner Leon Kelly
Surveyor Richard Mariotti
Treasurer Chuck Broerman
District 1 Commissioner Holly Williams
District 5 Commissioner Cami Bremer
The ceremony will also be livestreamed on the County’s channel and Facebook page.