The El Paso County Commissioners need volunteers to apply to serve on the Board of Adjustment. Applications are due Nov. 18.
Two regular members and one associate member are needed.
The Board of Adjustment hears and decides on issues of physical variances related to the county zoning code.
It has four regular members, and several associate members who vote on a rotating basis. Regular members are appointed by the Commissioners for three-year terms; associate members are appointed for one-year terms.
Meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of the month at 9 a.m.
Applications are at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer
Send applications to:
Board of El Paso County Commissioners
Attn: Ingrid Mobley
200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100
Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208
Applications may also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.