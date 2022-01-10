The El Paso County Board of County Commissioners is seeking a volunteer to fill a vacant seat on its Innovation and Technology Committee, according to a news release from the board.
The opening is for a county resident who has experience in academia, the release said. Jim Hideman, chair of the committee, said that the role is not exclusive to academics in technology-related fields, but those interested in innovative county projects in general. For example, the outgoing member is an economics professor at Colorado College, he said.
The nine-voting member committee provides guidance to the Board about how new technology can impact or improve county services and cut costs, identifies innovation and trends in other U.S. jurisdictions that could be replicated in El Paso County and researches how and if such innovations could be implemented in the county, according to the release.
The Innovation and Technology Committee meets on the first Thursday of each month and is often joined by County Commissioner Stan VanderWerf, who serves District 3 and is actively involved with the committee’s work, Hideman said. The virtual meetings are also open to guests from the public who can watch and provide input, he said.
Applications for the vacant committee position and submission instructions can be found here and the deadline to apply is Jan. 25, the Board’s release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.