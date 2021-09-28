El Paso County has announced American Rescue Plan Act funding for chambers of commerce, business league organizations and non-lobbying organizations. Applications open through Oct. 15.
The ARPA funding is available for:
Chambers of commerce 501(c)(6)
Business league organizations 501(c)(6) focused on regional tourism efforts
Non-lobbying organizations 501(c)(4) with an economic development driven mission
The funds can go towards COVID-19 mitigation measures (ventilation, barriers, personal protective equipment, masks, consultations, signage); business operations expenses (rent, utilities, employee payroll) up to the amount of lost revenue due to COVID; and increased marketing costs related to economic recovery for tourism industries and business support services.
“El Paso County has been walking in step with businesses and nonprofits since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Stan VanderWerf, chairman of the Board of El Paso County Commissioners. “A healthy and thriving small business and nonprofit sector are vital to the economic recovery of our region.
“Through the ARPA funding, we are not just offering a lifeline but an investment in their long-term and sustainable economic growth. Businesses, including tourism, drive the economy of our region.”
Since May 2020, the county has allocated federal and state recovery funds for small businesses and nonprofits in the following ways:
$866,660 to help stabilize 128 small businesses in the Pikes Peak Enterprise Zone
$1 million to COVID Emergency Funds, a partnership with the Pikes Peak United Way that helped nonprofit organizations with COVID-19 expenses
About $24 million towards the El Paso County Regional Business Relief Fund that helped small businesses and nonprofits respond to and recover from the economic disruption of the pandemic
$1.4 million in the first round of grants for chambers of commerce, business league and non-lobbying organizations to help with COVID-related response and expenses
For grant details, visit admin.elpasoco.com/arpa/. Completed applications and financial documents must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Oct. 15.