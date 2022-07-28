The El Paso County and Colorado Springs Vaccine Consortium was honored with the 2022 Bronze Innovative Practice Award by the National Association of County and City Health Officials.
The award celebrates local public health agencies for developing innovative initiatives during the COVID-19 pandemic. The designation as a Bronze Innovative Practice demonstrates a high level of innovation, and collaborative, adaptable initiatives.
El Paso County Public Health's “Strategic Partnerships: Developing a Unified Approach to Meet Community Needs” program was one of 10 local public health department initiatives to receive NACCHO’s Bronze Innovative Practice Award.
The award was presented at the 2022 NACCHO 360 Annual Conference on July 20, 2022.
With the launch of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, El Paso County Public Health quickly mobilized partners to develop a coordinated plan and build an extensive infrastructure to serve the most populous county in the state.
Public Health — working closely with El Paso County and the city of Colorado Springs — brought together partners across numerous sectors including health care, elected and local government leadership, military, pharmacies, Veterans Affairs, and others to make the vaccines available to all residents who wanted to receive one.
This uniquely tailored approach brought a highly coordinated, efficient service delivery model to El Paso County communities. At its height, there were more than 100 locations across the county and more than 30 providers offering COVID-19 vaccines. To date, the Vaccine Consortium has successfully administered more than 1.1 million doses of the vaccine.
“Strategic, multi-sector partnerships are at the core of what we do, and they drive the success of our innovative and community-focused approach,” said El Paso County Public Health Director Susan Wheelan.