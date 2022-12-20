The last time I checked the weather forecast, it looks like the good people of Limon (Limonians? Limies? Limonicans?) can expect minus-42-degree windchills this Thursday. Read that again: 42 DEGREES BEEEELOOOOW… zero. The North Pole’s temp as I write this: -31. So, realize St. Nick will be in a tank top Thursday gearing up for the big day and we Coloradans will be lucky if we don’t freeze to the toilet first thing in the morning.
Maybe now is a good time to consider investing in a winter getaway somewhere warmer — like Green Bay.
So even if we weren’t on the cusp of the holidays, we’d be out of our minds if we headed to work in such frigid temperatures, right?
OK, polar temps or not, the staff will be finishing out this week (some of us from home next to a fire). But per tradition here at the publishing house, we won’t be doing anything next week but hibernating and getting our nog on.
That’s right, our offices will be closed Dec. 26-Dec. 30 and we will be back Jan. 3 bringing you all the news that’s fit to print — if we’re not stuck to our toilets, that is...
Happy Holidays, from all of us, to all of you!
Bryan Grossman
Editor-in-Chief