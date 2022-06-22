It is now too late to return your ballot by mail for the June 28 state primary election. Use a drop box or take advantage of early voting at a Voter Service and Polling Center (VSPC) instead.
More than 400 drop boxes and 130 VSPCs are open. Since taking office, Secretary of State Jena Griswold has increased the number of drop boxes across Colorado by more than 65 percent.
“Colorado is a leader in election administration because we make voting accessible to all voters no matter their zip code,” Griswold said. “Voters should bring their ballot to a convenient drop box or voting center to ensure their ballot is received by their county clerk by 7 p.m. on Election Day, June 28.”
Important information:
• Starting today, June 22, eligible Coloradans should register to vote and update their voter registration in person at a VSPC.
• Registered Republicans, Democrats and Unaffiliated voters who selected a party preference are mailed one ballot for their party’s primary.
• Unaffiliated voters who did not select a party preference receive two ballots — the Democratic and Republican ballots. They may only vote and return one. If both ballots are voted and returned, neither will count.
• This year all Colorado voters can sign up to track their ballot from sent to counted using BallotTrax.
• Eligible voters can visit a voting center in person to register to vote, update registration, and vote until 7 p.m. on Election Day.
• In-person voting on Election Day, June 28 will be available from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Voted ballots must be received by county election officials by 7 p.m. on June 28.
Visit GoVoteColorado.gov to:
- Find your local County Clerk
- Find your closest drop box or voting center
- Sign up to track your ballot using BallotTrax
- Find accurate election information