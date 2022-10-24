Early in-person voting for the Nov. 8 General Election starts statewide today, with 411 drop boxes and over 350 voting centers available.
Voters can find drop box and voting center locations at GoVoteColorado.gov, or mail ballots back by Oct. 31. After Oct. 31, only drop boxes and voting centers should be used; mailed ballots may not reach election officials in time.
With in-person voting open, Secretary of State Jena Griswold has warned that voter intimidation is a crime.
The announcement from the Secretary of State’s Office says:
“Official or unofficial election watchers do not have the right to interfere with a voter casting a ballot including at drop boxes or voting centers. Persons attempting to interrupt or intimidate voters by aggressive questioning, challenging, photographing or videotaping at a drop box or voting center may be violating state laws against voter interference and intimidation, and potentially also federal voting rights law.
“Except for law enforcement and licensed security officials, open carrying a gun is prohibited within 100 feet of a drop box, voting center, or ballot processing facility. In addition, it is a crime to intimidate, threaten or coerce an election official while they are performing official duties or to retaliate against them for performing their official duties.”
Those reforms were signed into law this year.
Griswold’s warning comes shortly after Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser reissued public advisories reminding Coloradans that they have the right to vote free from intimidation, alongside reports from Colorado county clerks that they’re “bracing” for election deniers working as poll watchers or election judges in an attempt to manufacture evidence of voter fraud.
One state over in Arizona, where several Republican election deniers are on the ballot, the Maricopa County Elections Department announced that two people — masked, armed and dressed in tactical gear — stationed themselves at ballot drop boxes. The Arizona Mirror reports Republicans there are “urging vigilantes to watch ballot drop boxes [and] polling locations.”
Griswold said there’s “no room for ambiguity when it comes to protecting every Coloradan’s right to vote without fear of intimidation of any kind.
"Free and fair elections, without intimidation, are the cornerstone of American Democracy," she said. "Intimidation or harassment that interferes with voters’ right to make their voices heard, or that threatens Colorado’s election workers, will not be tolerated.”
Electioneering is also banned within 100 feet of a drop box, voting center, or ballot processing facility.
Coloradans can register to vote and update their voter registration at GoVoteColorado.gov through Oct. 31 to receive a ballot in the mail; after Oct. 31 they can still register to vote, receive a ballot, and vote in person at a voting center until 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Other important information for voters:
• All Colorado voters can sign up to track their ballot using BallotTrax.
• In-person voting on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Voters must have returned their ballot to a drop box or voting center by 7 p.m. on Election Day, or be in line to vote by 7 p.m. on Election Day for their ballot to be counted.